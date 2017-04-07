Crash OAP who fell asleep at wheel is spared road ban

A PENSIONER who fell asleep at the wheel – mounting a pavement and smashing into a lamppost and a wall – was spared a road ban.

David Slaven “nodded off” as he passed the world famous St Andrews Old Course.

He mounted the pavement and drove along for a period on one of the town’s busiest streets shortly after 5pm on January 8 – but fortunately didn’t hit any pedestrians.

Instead he smashed into a post and a wall before waking up and calling police.

Fiscal depute John Adams told Dundee Sheriff Court: “When police cautioned and charged him he said ‘I was travelling to Crail and at the corner I nodded off then woke up on the pavement’.”

Slaven, 67, of Crail, pleaded guilty on summary complaint to a charge of careless driving commited on January 8 this year at Granny Clarks Wynd and Pilmour Links, St Andrews.

Defence solicitor Laura McLaughlin said: “He was diagnosed with sleep apnoea – though only received that diagnosis two days after this incident having been tested last September.

“His licence was revoked but he has had treatment and has applied for reinstatement.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed three penalty points on Slaven’s licence and fined him £300.

He said: “This was an unfortunate incident that could have had significant consequences.”