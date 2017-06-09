Crash victim was “a caring and adoring husband”

Police Scotland has confirmed the name of the driver who died following a collision near Anstruther on Wednesday.

In a statement, officers said Malcolm White (53) from Pittenweem had been travelling in his red and black Case Tractor when the vehicle overturned

The collision took place on the road from Ovenstone to Carnbee between 8.25pm and 8.40pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called, however Malcolm was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

In tribute, his family said: “Malcolm was a loving, caring and adoring husband, father, brother and son.

“He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. We respectfully request privacy at this most difficult time.”

Enquiries into the collision continue and anyone who may have witnessed this, or saw the tractor in the area beforehand, is urged to get in touch.

Those with information can contact Fife’s Road Policing Unit via 101, quoting incident number 4074 of the 7 June 2017.