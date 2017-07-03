14 arrested after drugs raids across Fife

Fourteen people have bene charged following drugs swoops across Fife.

Officers staged raids on properties in a number of towns, and netted drugs worth almost £24,000, plus nearly £10,000 in cash, air guns and ammunition.

Warrants executed last week led to action across the Kingdom as part of Operation Prospect.

There were arrests in Oakley and Crosshill in west Fife, as well as Westwood Avenue, Kirkcaldy; Strathmore Street, Kinghorn; Cullen Drive, Carfrae Drive, Broom Road, Fordell Road, and Lady Alice Path, all in Glenrothes as part of Operation Prospect.

A further £9,950 in cash, three air weapons and ammunition were also seized.

Drugs seized included cannabis, heroin and amphetamine.

Those arrested include two 28-year-old women, a 36-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and ten men aged between 24 and 53 who were charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

They are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Stewart Andrew of Fife Division Pro-Active Team said: “We have continued our positive enforcement action to arrest individuals and recover drugs and weapons from our communities over the last week.

“In doing so, we are addressing concerns expressed in the Your View Counts survey which clearly indicate that the Fife community considers the supply of illegal drugs to be damaging and unacceptable with devastating consequences for families.

“We have carried out planned and focussed activity and will continue to do so with the ongoing assistance of the public which is crucial.”