Allan Bryant disappearance - police search House in Glenrothes

Police have launched a search of a property in Glenrothes today in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Allan Bryant.

Officers are currently carrying out a search of a house in Barnton Place in the Newcastle area of the town.

Allan Bryant has not been seen since he left Styx nightclub in the town in the early hours of Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Detective Inspector Stuart Wilson of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “Officers executed a search warrant at an address in Barnton Place, Glenrothes, on Friday, June 16 in connection with the ongoing investigation into missing man, Allan Bryant.

“We remain committed to getting answers for the Bryant family and any information we receive from the community will be assessed and further action taken wherever appropriate.

“Anyone who may have information about Allan’s movements after he left Styx nightclub in Caskieberran Road in the early hours of 3 November 2013 is urged to get in touch as soon as possible and can pass information to Police Scotland by calling 101 or emailing operationtoner@scotland.pnn.police.uk”

