Allan Bryant investigation - Police search of Glenrothes house enters fourth day

Police investigating the disappearance of Glenrothes man Allan Bryant are continuing to search a property for a fourth day.

Officers swooped on the house in Barnton Place in the Newcastle area of Glenrothes on Friday morning and today continue their probe into the disappearance of Allan Bryant Jnr, who went missing more than three years ago.

Allan Bryant Jnr went missing after a night out in Glenrother on November 3, 2013.

A spokesman for Police Scotland remained tight lipped over whether forensic teams had found anything significant so far but confirmed that the search of the property would continue throughout a fourth day.

The raid on Friday is understood to have followed information from the public that had been passed on to the Bryant family and in turn on to the investigation team.

Allan Jnr, 23 at the time of his disappearance, has not been seen since leaving Styx nightclub in Glenrothes in the early hours of Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Despite the police conducting the most extensive missing person search ever undertaken in Fife, no trace has ever been found of the the missing man.

Investigating officers continue their search of a house in Barton Place, Glenrothes. (Pic George McLuskie).

His family have continued to keep the plight of their missing son in the media spotlight since his disappearance and say they remain “hopeful” that this escalation of police activity will help the find the whereabouts of their son.

“We have to remain hopeful and I’m glad to see that the police have acted positively to information given by members of the public,” said missing man’s dad, Allan Bryant Snr.

“It’s a continuing agony that we face every single day not knowing what has happened to our son, but despite the pain and heartache we will continue to keep his name in the mind of the public and remain hopeful that sooner or later someone comes forward with that vital piece of evidence that finds our son.”