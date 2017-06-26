Allan Bryant Snr charged after incident outside house in police search

The father of missing Glenrothes Allan Bryant, has been charged following an alleged incident outside the house police are continuing to search.

Allan Bryant Snr went to the property in Barton Place in the Newcastle area of Glenrothes this morning to speak to officers where officer have been searching for the last 11 days

Mr Bryant Snr was later visited at his home by officers where he was then charged.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Glenrothes have charged a 51-year-old man in connection with a breach of the peace that happened in Barnton Place, Glenrothes.

“The incident happened on Monday 26th June. He will appear in court at a later date.”

Mr Bryant’s son Allan, 23-years old at the time of his disappearance, has not been seen since he was captured on CCTV leaving Styx nightclub in the town in the early hours of November 3, 2013.