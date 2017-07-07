Alleged assaults at Fife garage

Three Fife men appeared in court yesterday charged with a series of assaults against another male at a used car dealership in Kirkcaldy.

Ryan Donnelly (31), of Letham Gait, Dalgety Bay, Paul Glancey (42), of Ramsay Road, Kirkcaldy and Alexander Watson (44), of Leven Road, Kennoway all appeared before Sheriff Fordan at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The charges against them allege nine charges of assault and one of behaving in a threatening manner towards another at Craignairn Ltd, Forth Avenue Industrial Estate, Kirkcaldy between November 2015 and May 2017.

The assaults included spraying paint in his face (Donnelly), placing him in a metal container and preventing him from escaping (all three), restraining him with cable ties and shaving off his eyebrows (all three), restraining him and shaving off his hair (Donnelly and Watson), striking him on the body with a screwdriver to his injury (Watson), forcibly removing his outer clothing and forcing him to walk in a public place in his boxer shorts (Donnelly and Glancey), repeatedly punching him on the body (Donnelly), spraying him with brake cleaner, striking him on the body with a spanner and punching him in the face (Donnelly).

A final charge of behaving in a threatening manner by repeatedly shouting and swearing and making threats of violence is also alleged against Donnelly.

The case was continued without any pleas being given and it will call again on July 27. All three men were granted bail with special conditions.