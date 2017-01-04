Anger as vandals set fire to skate park

Vandals have set fire to sections of a popular Fife skate park, prompting fears that the facility could be removed altogether on safety grounds.

The senseless destruction of several ramps occurred sometime during December after mindless individuals set fire to the underneath of some structures rendering them unsafe for use.

It’s thought the damaged sections of the skate facility, in Tanshall in Glenrothes, which has been a popular feature with local youngsters, would cost an already cash-strapped Fife Council several thousand pounds to replace.

Glenrothes councillor Altany Craik, whose ward the skate park is in, told the Gazette the vandal attack had left him both frustrated and angry.

“I am disappointed to find this kind of mindless vandalism at our skate park,” said Cllr Craik.

“Two sections of damage due to fire have occurred on the largest piece of ramping, leading to concerns that it will now need to be removed.

“The park is well used and in need of some upgrading but this just makes the job more and more difficult to deliver facilities that are wanted.

“The people responsible should be ashamed of this vandalism.”

However, he added that he was now exploring the possibility of some council funding being made to replace the damaged ramps.

“I have discussed options with our play parks manager to look at a phased upgrading of the remaining pieces of skate equipment and possibilities of starting in the next financial year,” he said.

“The MUGA next to the skate equipment will be lined to make it more suitable and the recent addition of lights has made a great difference to its use. I am sure my fellow ward councillors will support the need to continue the upgrading of facilities at Cullen Park.”

But Cllr Craik warned that due to the cost the wider park refurbishment would have to be a longer-term project.

“The replacement of the whole park will cost around £200,000 and will need to be delivered in phases by the area committee,” he added.

“The Council Capital Plan, due for revision in February 2017, is also an option to release funds in this area, although there are many competing demands on capital funding.”

Police Scotland has called on anyone who has information regarding the damage to call 101.