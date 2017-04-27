Appeal after cyclist assaulted

Police have appealed for information as part of an ongoing investigation in Glenrothes.

An assault took place on the public footpath at Boblingen Way, near to Warout Wood, around 9pm on Friday.

A 32-year-old cyclist sustained minor facial injuries during the incident, but did not require medical treatment.

Officers are particularly eager to trace two men seen walking dogs in the area at the time. They offered assistance to the injured man.

Detective Constable Andrew Mitchell of Glenrothes CID said: “We believe that these men are key witnesses who may have information which can help with our ongoing enquiries into the assault. If either of the men see this appeal, I’d urge them to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Glenrothes CID via 101, quoting incident number 4155 of 21 April 2017, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.