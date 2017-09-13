Appeal to find missing Kirkcaldy teen

Police in Fife are appealing for help to locate a missing Fife teenager.

Elizabeth Toledo, known as Libbi, was last seen in the Smeaton area of Kirkcaldy around 1pm on Monday.

The 17-year-old has not returned home since and there is growing concern for her welfare.

Libbi is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with light auburn shoulder-length hair which has blonde ends.

She has hazel eyes and sometimes wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt, which has white logos all over the front, and blue jeans.

Libbi often wears Uggs or black military style boots and a camouflage jacket or burgundy hoody.

Anyone who may have seen Libbi since this time, or has information about her whereabouts, is asked to get in touch.

A police spokesman added: “If Libbi sees this appeal, we’d urge her to contact either us or someone she trusts and let us know that she is safe.”

Those with information can contact Kirkcaldy Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0177 of September 12.