Appeal to trace missing Fife woman

Police have growing concerns over a missing Kirkcaldy woman.

Twenty-three-year-old Laura Diver was last seen at around 12.15pm on Tuesday, May 16, in the Valley Gardens area of the town.

She was reported missing after failing to attend an appointment.

Laura is described as white, 5ft 6ins with long black hair, and was wearing a red jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers.

Officers are concerned for her wellbeing and are urging anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101.