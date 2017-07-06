Aristocrat on bike almost three times over drink-drive limit

A German aristocrat is to stand trial accused of driving a motorised bicycle through the streets of St Andrews while almost three times the drink drive limit.

Florian von Gemmingen-Hornberg - who is listed as a baron on German genealogical websites and whose family history dates back to the middle ages - faces a charge over an incident on April 9.

Gemmingen-Hornberg, who is studying a Masters in Economics and Philosophy at the town’s university, is alleged to have driven an “unregistered motor vehicle” - understood to be a bicycle adapted to run with a motor - in the town’s City Road.

Prosecutors say he had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 22.

Von Gemmingen-Hornberg is also alleged to have no insurance and not have been wearing a protective helmet at the time of the incident.

The 20-year-old, of Market Street, St Andrews, denies three charges on summary complaint at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Defence solicitor Ryan Sloan said: “The accused is not present.

“He is a young man presently studying at university who hopes to move into the world of finance.

“He is currently in working as an intern at Oman Development Bank.

‘‘He doesn’t return to the UK until August.”

Fiscal depute Joanne Smith said: “There is a joint motion to adjourn the trial due to witness difficulties.”

Sheriff George Way set a trial date in October and ordered von Gemmingen-Hornberg to appear at a pre-trial hearing in September.