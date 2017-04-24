Armed police in Fife swoop on vehicle seizing imitation firearm

Armed Police in Fife swooped on a vehicle at the weekend seizing an imitation firearm and a baseball bat.

The vehicle at around 5pm on Saturday, April 22 in Waverley Drive in the Caskieberran area of Glenrothes.

Police Scotland have confirmed that an 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the discovery of an offensive weapon and imitation firearm. The items found within the vehicle were later made safe by officers.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The 18-year-old will appear at court at a later date, however enquiries into this incident are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”