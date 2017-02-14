Armed robbery at Kirkcaldy bookies

Police are investigating a robbery at a Kirkcaldy bookmakers.
The incident happened this morning.
The robbery took place at the Coral store on Dunearn Drive around 11.20am.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife are investigating following an armed robbery at a betting shop in Kirkcaldy.
“The incident happened around 11.15am at the Coral bookmakers on Dunearn Drive.
“A male entered the premises and presented a knife at staff before making off towards Fairisle Road with a three-figure sum of cash.
“The suspect is described as having a heavy build and wearing a black beanie hat that was used to obscure his face, baggy blue jeans and a light-coloured top.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.”
