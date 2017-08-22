Arrest following St Andrews offences

A man has been arrested following a series of offences in St Andrews.

Items were stolen from several homes in Craigtoun Park between May and July.

Following inquries, a 20-year-old man was detained and subsequently charged with two housebreakings, one theft, three vandalism and two assaults.

The man will appear in court at a later date.

Detective constable Brian Laing from Levenmouth CID said: “These incidents left the residents of Craigtoun Park extremely upset and as a result of our inquiries, and information provided from the public, we have been able to make an arrest.

“Our investigation into these incidents continues and anyone with any further information is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Levenmouth CID via 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.