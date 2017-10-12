Arrest in East Neuk public indecencies

A man has been charged following recent indecent exposures in the East Neuk of Fife.

Police had been investigating the incidents at the Caiplie Caves between Crail and Cellardyke on Saturday September 30, and again on Saturday October 7.

A 47-year-old man was detained on Wednesday and subsequently charged.

He is scheduled to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Constable Barry Crookston from Livingston CID said: “We’d like to thank those who came forward with information.

“While none of the women who witnessed these public indecencies were hurt, they were left understandably alarmed and we want to reassure our communities that crimes of this nature will not be tolerated.’’