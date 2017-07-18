Audi stolen in Burntisland, pursued by police in Edinburgh

A car stolen after a house raid in Burntisland was found following a police pursuit on the other side of the Forth.

The Audi RS5 was stolen after thieves broke into a house in Orrock Drive, and took the keys on Saturday.

The black car was seen in the Drylaw area of Edinburgh in the early hours of Sunday morning, and road police gave chase.

It was found in Wester Hailes later that afternoon.

Now police have warned owners of high-performance cars to be aware of homes being broke into in a bid to steal the keys.

The Burntisland theft happened between 7.30pm and 11.30pm on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick of Kirkcaldy CID said: “We have seen recent incidents of homes being broken into with the intention of finding the owner’s car keys and then stealing their vehicle.

“High value and high performance cars in particular are being targeted – but be aware thieves will consider stealing any vehicle if they can locate the keys.

“I would urge people to be vigilant, consider their home and vehicle security and ensure that all car keys, including any spares, are kept out of sight and cannot be easily located”

Anyone who may have seen the Audio is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4841 of July 15.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.