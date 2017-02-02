Bayoh death sparks questions at Holyrood

The investigation into the death of Sheku Bayoh has been raised at the Scottish Parliament.

Claire Baker MSP, highlighted the lack of answers for his family – 641 days after he died in Kirkcaldy while in police custody.

The family of Sheku Bayoh visit Scottish Parliament to air concerns over PIRC investigation. Pictured with Claire Baker

Ms Baker, who spoke at the rally held immediately after Sheku’s funeral – the only Fife politician to do so – raised the case at First Minister’s questions at Holyrood today.

She highlighted the campaign for answers which has been on going since the death of the 31-year old on May 3, 2015.

Ms Baker said: “Despite an investigation by PIRC (Police Investigations and Review Commissioner) and a report sitting with the Lord Advocate since August, the family still don’t know the facts of what happened that morning in May 2015.

“There is now the potential for civil action as the family search for answers.

“Can the First Minister today assure the chamber and Sheku’s family that the Crown Office will reach a decision on the report as a matter of urgency?”

Ms Baker also called on Ms Sturgeon to commit to a wider inquiry into deaths in custody.

The First Minister underlined the complexity of the Bayoh investigation, and said she could not comment on its specifics given there was anon-going PIRC probe.

She said meetings were already planned with the family.

She added: “The Crown Office has already indicated that a decision will be made as soon as possible.

“I understand that the Lord Advocate be meeting Sheku Bayoh’s family next week to discuss the case.”

She said she was “not ruling anything out in terms of a wider inquiry” into deaths in custody.