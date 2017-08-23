Breaking: Attempted robbery at jewellery store

An attempted robbery has taken place at Jessops the Jewellers in Glenrothes.

According to witnesses a man used a hammer to smash the shop window but was wrestled to the ground by two shoppers in the Kingdom Centre.

Jo-Ann Kinnear, store manager, said: “It happened around 12.30.

“A man in his mid-twenties was seen hanging around the store front.

“Only when a customer shouted out did we realise he had taken a hammer to the window.”

She added: “It’s a shocking thing to witness. I’ve seen something like this before but not in my 14 years at this Glenrothes store.

“I’m just glad that no customers were injured and that my staff are okay.

“They acted in an exemplary manner considering the situation that was in front of them.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Glenrothes responded to a business premises in Lyon Way at around 1.15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23 following a report of an armed robbery.

“A male has currently been detained in connection with this incident.”