BREAKING: Man detained as police in Fife probe suspicious death

Police have detained a man in connection with the death of a male at house in Fife.

Officers were called an incident at a house in Greenlaw Crescent in Glenrothes at 10am this morning where they found the body.

“A male was found at the address but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” said a spokesman for Police Scotland.

“Police are treating the death as suspicious and can can confirm that a man has been detained in connection with the incident.

“Officers are continuing with their enquiries.”