BREAKING: Verdict reached in Kirkcaldy murder case

A science fiction fan who repeatedly plunged a ‘vampire skull’ fantasy sword into his victim is facing life in prison for the brutal murder.

Adrian Hynd (51) repeatedly stabbed Alexander Forbes (25) with an 18 inch-long blade in a frenzied attack at his home in Kirkcaldy on January 2 2017.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Mr Forbes suffered over 100 wounds during an attack in which he fought to save his own life.

Hynd turned on Mr Forbes, of Edinburgh, after the pair had spent the previous evening drinking in Kirkcaldy’s Windsor Bar.

They returned back to Hynd’s flat at the town’s Victoria Road.

The Star Trek fan stabbed his victim on the abdomen, buttocks, lower back and thighs. The court heard how there were also 10 incise wounds on his face, heard and neck.

Hynd also seized his victim’s neck, repeatedly punched him on the head before repeatedly stabbing him.

When police discovered Mr Forbes’s body, the weapon was still stuck in place. It had punctured his lungs and had gone into his spine.

One experienced police officer described the scene as being the “worst” he had encountered in almost 30 years of service.

He said it was a “scene of utter carnage.”

On Friday, jurors convicted Hynd, who claimed he acted in self defence, of murder.

The verdict of the jurors unleashed a wall of noise from friends and family of Mr Forbes who had gathered in court.

Around 30 people were present and they screamed “yes” at the top of their voices. The noise was so loud that it drowned out the jury foreman from giving further details to the clerk of court about their findings.

Women sitting in the public benches wept as court officials restored quiet.

One shouted: “A life for a life, you rat”.

A court room security guard, who was sitting beside Hynd in the dock, immediately placed her hands over the accused’s head as if to protect him from potential threats.

When order was restored, one woman screamed out: “You rot in hell you monster.”

Police ejected another spectator from court after he continued to scream abuse at Hynd.

One officer told the man: “Will you leave the court now, please.”

As the man walked out, he shouted to Hynd: “God help you if I ever get in the jail beside you.”

Speaking after the verdict, defence advocate Mark Stewart QC said his client accepted that he would be imprisoned for life.

Judge Lord Ericht adjourned sentence to obtain reports about Hynd’s character.