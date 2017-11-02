Bryant family’s dismay at ‘shameful and insensitive’ police comments

The father of missing Fife man Allan Bryant, has called on police investigating his son’s disappearance to ‘hang their heads in shame’.

Allan Bryant Snr said his family has lost any shred of confidence they had in the team continuing the search for his son after police comments that confirmed that despite a four-year investigation there was no evidence to suggest that the missing man was dead, or that there had been any criminality involved in his disappearance.

Taking to social media to voice his anger Mr Bryant Snr hit out at those leading the investigation, one of Scotland’s most extensive missing person searches ever.

He said: ”You have searched reservoirs, ponds, rivers, abandoned quarries, woodland and most recently 31 underwater wells.

“are you looking for a live person doing this? Is a living person going to be in those places?

“My son would have to be the invisible man to be alive.

“We knew on the Monday after Allan did not come home that the worst had happened because he always phones and lets us know where he is.

“Four years on and I’m being told there’s no evidence that my son is dead, the police should hang their heads in shame.”

Speaking afterwards, Mr Bryant added that he had been appalled by the police comments that come just 48 hours before the family face difficult fourth anniversary of Allan’s disappearance.

The Glenrothes man, 23-years-old at the time, has not been seen since leaving Styx nightclub in the town in the early hours of November 3, 2013.

“The timing of this is the worst thing, it’s shameful and insensitive. How are we supposed to keep a positive appeal for information going after comments like this?

“We’ve been left heartbroken and disgusted by what the police have said.

Along with the revelation that Allan Bryant may still be alive, Detective Inspector Stuart Wilson leading the Major Investigation Team, reiterated the appeal for the public to come forward with any information regarding the disappearance.