Bryant family “utterly devastated” after 33-day police forensic search fails to bring breakthrough

“I can’t find the words to say how we feel right now, we are utterly devastated and distraught that the search has resulted in no new leads, it’s heartbreaking,” said an emotional Allan Bryant Snr, shortly after being informed by investigating officers that the search had ended yesterday lunchtime.

The family’s hopes had been raised following a dramatic police swoop on a property in Barnton Place in the west of the town nearly five weeks ago, giving them hope it would bring about the breakthrough they had been craving for. Despite a massive police search and a tireless social media campaign, no trace of Allan has been found since he was caught on CCTV leaving Styx nightclub in the early hours of Sunday, November 3, 2013.

“We have lived in hope that someone will come forward with the piece of information that leads us to our son, and after such a long length of time we really thought that this was the moment,” said Mr Bryant Snr.

“We are crushed, I don’t know where we go from here.”

“I only know that we will never give up searching for our son and we firmly believe,as do the police officers investigating Allan’s disappearance, that someone living in Glenrothes right now has that vital piece of information that will lead us to Allan.”

And despite this latest bitter blow, Mr Bryant has reiterated his call on the public come forward with any information regarding Allan Jnr’s disappearance.

“The seriousness in which the police treated and acted upon the information that triggered the house search shows how important it is for the public to come forward with whatever they know.

“Despite this continuing nightmare that the family faces every single minute of every single day, people need to know that we will never stop searching for our son.”