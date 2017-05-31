Bus driver who drove into student escapes ban

A bus driver who ran a red light and hit a student - leaving her unconscious and with a fractured skull - has avoided a road ban.

Colin Black was driving through the streets of St Andrews when he collided with Anita Joseph in Alexandra Place.

Black had negotiated a roundabout before running a red light and hitting Miss Joseph as she crossed at a pedestrian crossing.

She was left unconscious on the ground with a fractured skull following the crash - but amazingly suffered no long-lasting injuries.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell told Dundee Sheriff Court that the bus was travelling at only 8mph when the crash occurred.

She said: “The incident occurred at 6.11pm. It was dark and raining.

“He was driving a Stagecoach bus at the time.

“The complainer suffered a skull fracture and was kept in hospital for 48 hours.

“However, there were no complications and no further treatment was required.

“She reported that she was back to normal within six weeks.”

Black (51) of Glenrothes, pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving committed on February 16 last year in Alexandra Place, St Andrews.

He had originally been charged with dangerous driving but the Crown accepted Black’s guilty plea to the reduced charge.

Solicitor Graeme Runcie, defending, said: “He has been retained by Stagecoach as a shunter within the Aberhill depot in Fife.

“He is no longer out driving with them.

“He has undergone counselling after this accident - it was traumatic for him.

“It was an error on his part and he fully accepts that.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed six penalty points on Black’s licence and fined him £600.

He said: “This was a serious incident that caused a serious injury.”