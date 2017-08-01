Businessman sentenced for illegal asbestos dumping

A businessman has been sentenced for illegally dumping deadly asbestos near a Fife primary school.

Graeme Burt, who runs a garage renovation and building service business, left the material at Aberhill industrial estate in Methil – close to Aberhill Primary School, a nursing home, and surrounding residential properties.

The fly-tipping came to light when a routine patrol by an estate employee found what appeared to be old asbestos sheeting at the rear of an industrial unit.

CCTV footage showed Burt depositing sheets from the rear of a white Ford transit van.

The waste - which was dumped in June last year – contained asbestos types Crocidolite and Chrysotile and in the event that the asbestos fibres became airborne, posed a risk to human health by inhalation.

SEPA officers investigated the case and interviewed Burt about the incident. They identified him as the man in the CCTV footage.

Burt, from Dunfermline, pled guilty to the contravention of Section 33(1)(a)&(b) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 on 4 July 2017 and was given a Community Payback Order of 250 hours.

Sara Shaw, Procurator Fiscal, Wildlife and Environment said:“Fly-tipping can cause serious pollution of our environment and can be harmful to human health and wildlife. It is unsightly and costly to clear up.

“Graeme Burt showed a lack of consideration for the environment and the potential health of others by his deliberate and criminal action.

“There is no excuse for illegal dumping, especially of hazardous wastes such as asbestos, and those who choose to engage in it will be brought to account for their actions.”