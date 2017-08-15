Campaign to replace photographer’s stolen camera kit

A crowdfunding initiative to raise funds for a St Andrews photographer has reached more than half of its target within a few days.

Innes Graham, who melds his love of photography with his love of biking, lost the bulk of his photographic kit while on a break in Barcelona.

He’d gone there with friends to shoot a video and to celebrate his 21st birthday, and on the last night while enjoying a meal outside on a street near Las Ramblas the bag with his gear in it was stolen from under his seat.

“I learned too late that you need to loop your bag round the chair,” he said, adding that he hadn’t even noticed the theft.

“It was only when we were getting ready to leave that I noticed it had gone, and even then it didn’t sink in – I just assumed one of the group had it.”

Camera bodies, lenses, memory cards, tripod and more were all lost to Innes, permanently he fears.

“We all went searching for the bag,” he continued, “but the locals told us that it happened all the time and we wouldn’t see it again.”

Now back at work at BlackHorn in St Andrews, Innes is grateful for all the support for the campaign started by a friend: “I hate asking for things from people, but this has been very successful and I am very grateful to everyone who has contributed.”

Just two weeks after launching the crowdfunding campaign had raised £1280 of the £2500 target.

That was the estimate Innes had put on replacing the equipment with good second hand cameras and lenses.

He hopes that he’ll be able to start replacing his kit soon so that he can get on with developing his career combining photography and biking, and is already looking at equipment for sale – but fears that, welcome though it is, £2500 will not meet the cost.

Until last year he was a professional downhill cyclist, competing at world championship level. But a broken femur forced him to take time out.

He’s looking forward to getting back on the bike, though he doubts he’ll go back into competition.

“I’d like to combine the photography and the cycling,” he said.

A former Madras College pupil, Innes has worked for several local businesses and organisations, including Madras Rugby Club and butcher Minick of St Andrews.

To contribute to the campaign, go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/help-replace-stolen-camera-gear.