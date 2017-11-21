Can you help trace stolen motability scooter?

Police are investigating the theft of motability scooter in Glenrothes.

It was stolen from behind a house in the Thornhill Court area of Macedonia some time between 2.00 and 4.00 pm on Monday.

Motability scooter, stolen in Glenrothes

The scooter is a Shoprider Motability Vehicle, and has the registration plate Q589 UBA.

It has distinctive yellow markings on the steering column in the form of arrows pointing upwards.

Sergeant Kirk Donnelly of Glenrothes Police Station said: “This is a despicable act which directly impacts on the owner who utilises the scooter as their core method of transport.

“I ask that anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area on Monday afternoon, or who has seen the scooter since, contacts us as soon as possible.

‘‘I would also ask that the public are vigilant to any scooters matching the above description and be mindful that the registration plates could have since been removed or altered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glenrothes Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 2098 of 20 November.

An anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.