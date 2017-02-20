Cannabis farm found in Methil

Police are investigating following the recovery of a cannabis farm at an address in Methil Brae, Methil.

The recovery took place around midday on Sunday, February 19, after information was received from a member of public.

Officers attended and were able to recover 134 cannabis plants worth in excess of £30,000.

The property was empty when police attended and enquires are still ongoing to trace the occupiers.

Detective Sergeant Jim McGuinness of Levenmouth CID said: says ‘We are committed to targeting those who deal in drugs with a view to preventing the harm they cause in our community.

“This was a significant recovery and it is essential that we trace the occupiers of this address as soon as possible.

“With this in mind, we will act on all intelligence we receive from members of the public and would encourage those information to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.