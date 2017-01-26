Cars stolen in Leven garage raid

Four cars have been stolen in a raid on a garage in Leven.

They were taken from Lamberts Garage on Scoonie Road after it a break-in in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Thieves struck between 3.30am and 5.45am and took the vehicles from the forecourt.

They include a bright metallic green Mazda 2 Sport with distinctive black stripes and the registration ST59 BXO, and a grey Ford Mondeo with the registration ST63 UGE.

A black Ford Focus and a red Ford Fiesta were also taken and were traced by officers to the Buckhaven area around 3pm on Wednesday.

Two men, wearing hooded tops, were seen in Scoonie Road around the time of the break-in and officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Jim McGuinness of Leven CID said: “We’d urge anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the break-in, or who may have seen the Focus and Fiesta as they travelled to Buckhaven, to contact us.

“We’re continuing to conduct enquiries locally and with our colleagues in Tayside, as the Mazda and Mondeo were last seen heading northbound on the A92 towards Dundee at 6am on Tuesday.

“Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Cntact Police Scotland on 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.