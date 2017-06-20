Cat caught in illegal snare

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a second cat in Cupar was caught in an illegally set snare.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was contacted on June 7 when Chubbs returned home with a wire wrapped round his neck. The incident happened near Buchanan Park.

It follows a similar incident in the area last month.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Steven Gray said, “Obviously this was incredibly distressing for Chubbs’ owner. No one expects their cat to be deliberately harmed like this.

“Chubbs had gone outside between 9 and 10pm that night and returned with the snare wrapped round his neck.

“Luckily, he hasn’t suffered any severe injuries but he’s clearly had a bit of a fright and has since been more clingy and reluctant to go outside.

“This homemade snare was set illegally and only a month ago the same thing happened to a cat owner on the same street.

“Someone is intentionally setting these snares to harm domestic cats and it’s unacceptable.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.