Child abuser jailed for seven years

A Fife man has been jailed for seven years at the High Court in Glasgow today (Friday) after being found guilty of the rape and sexual abuse of two young girls.

William Walls (47) of Cowdenbeath raped and indecently assaulted the first victim on numerous occasions when she was between the ages of 4 and 12-years-old. He raped the second girl when she was around 9 years of age and sexually abused her on numerous occasions between the ages of 7 and 11 years-old.

The offences happened between 1981 and 1987.

Detective Inspector June Peebles of the Non-Recent Child Abuse Investigations Team in Fife said: “William Walls’ predatory behaviour had a dramatic and damaging effect on the lives of his young victims.

“He sexually abused these children for his own gratification over a period of nine years.

“It is very difficult for victims of sexual abuse to find the courage to come forward to police to report these matters.

“Non-recent abuse is particularly difficult since many people have the view that because it happened years ago, then it should be left in the past and nothing done about it.

He added: “Today’s sentencing is positive for all victims of non-recent abuse and demonstrates that regardless of how long ago abuse took place, the seriousness of such crimes does not diminish.

“I would like to thank the victims in this case for their bravery throughout this investigation and trial. They came forward to the police independently and a case was brought together.

“They were criticised by some members of the public but they stood strong and resolute.

Police Scotland take all reports of sexual abuse very seriously and have dedicated units specialising in non-recent child abuse investigations.