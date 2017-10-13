Community sentence for Fife man caught with indecent images

A Fife man, who had over 1400 indecent images of children on his computers, has been placed on a community payback order.

Shaun Donley (42), of Lochtybank Cottages, Thornton, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

He previously admitted that between March 8, 2013 and November 28, 2016 at his home and elsewhere he was in possession of indecent images of children.

He also admitted that on March 9, 2013 he distributed or showed an indecent photograph of a child.

Depute fiscal Sarah Lumsden previously told that court that police had received intelligence about indecent images being accessed and had obtained a warrant to search Donley’s home.

When the officers told him they were there to investigate if he had been viewing indecent images, Donley replied, “Yes I have done occasionally.”

Donley later said nothing about the offences when interviewed by police.

Two laptops were found to have over 1400 indecent images and videos.

Sheriff Charles MacNair imposed a community payback order with three years’ supervision, 225 hours of unpaid work and a 135-day restriction of liberty order.

He was also made subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for five years. Donley will remain on the sex offenders register for the same period.