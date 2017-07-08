Crack cocaine in Fife drugs haul

Police have sezied drugs, including crack cocaine, in a raid in Kirkcaldy.

The £56,000 haul was netted after officers executed a warrant at a house in Melrose Crescemnt, on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

Officers recovered a large quantity of high purity cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis with a collective street value of over £56,000.

Detective Inspector Stewart Andrew of Fife CID’s Proactive Unit said: “The misuse of drugs can devastate lives and has an adverse impact on the whole community.

“Cocaine is highly addictive and this recovery has ensured that a dangerous substance is now off the streets and out of circulation.

“The detection and disruption of drug crime is a priority for Police Scotland.

“I would appeal for anyone with information about drug activity in their local area to get in touch and allow us to hold those responsible to account.”

Those with information about drug supply and misuse are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, or report this anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.