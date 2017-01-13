Cupar pensioner fined after driving car into house

A retired teacher ploughed his car into the side of a house - sending furniture flying across the room towards the home’s terrified occupants, a court heard today.

James Easton was on his way home from organ practice at a church in St Andrews when he lost control of his Honda Jazz car in St Michaels Drive, Cupar.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Easton has no memory of part of the incident - which caused over POUNDS 30,000 worth of damage to the property - claims to have “blacked out” and only came to a split-second before careering into the wall.

The home’s occupants, Christene Armit and her 15-year-old daughter, were in the living room when the car collided with the corner of the property - going straight through it and into the house.

Sue Ruta, fiscal depute, told Dundee Sheriff Court that the impact sent a sofa and coffee table flying across the room, injurying Miss Armit’s shoulder.

She said: “The incident occurred around 5.15pm on February 9, 2016.

“Whilst driving, instead of taking a left bend, he drove straight on, going onto the pavement and crashing into the wall of the home.

“He did not remember driving his vehicle until he got to a point where he was unable to stop it going in to the wall.

“The car went in to the living room which Miss Armit and her 15-year-old were watching TV. They witnessed the sofa and coffee table coming flying towards them.

“Miss Armit screamed and he kept saying he was sorry.

“The damage to the property was in excess of £30,000.”

Easton (72), of Robertson Road, Cupar, pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving commited on February 9 last year.

Jamie Morris, defence solicitor, said: “He was previously a music teacher before retiring and takes an active part in a local church and was on his way home from organ practice when this occurred.

“His memory is of coming to as he hit the second fence outside the property – by which time there was nothing he could do.

“He was understandably very shocked by what happened. His licence was suspended for five months but has since been returned.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed a fine of £800 and placed seven penalty points on Easton’s licence.

He said: “It is a bit peculiar but it seems to me that this was a freak incident.”