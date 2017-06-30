Defibrillator stolen from Burntisland shop

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following the theft of a heart defibrillator from outside the Co-operative store on Burntisland High Street.

The heart defibrillator was taken from a secure cabinet outside the store at around 2.30 am on Monday.

It was first installed by Burntisland First Aid Services Trust in May 2015 after money was raised by the local community.

Officers are now keen to hear from anyone who has information that can assist with their inquiries.

Constable Pat Devaney of Kirkcaldy police station said: “This piece of equipment is vital as it is used to provide medical assistance to people suffering heart attacks and other heart-related emergencies.

“I would urge whoever took it, to return it to its rightful place.”

Anyone with information is asked to please get in contact with officers in Kirkcaldy by calling 101 or alternatively call anonymously on the Crimestoppers line on 0800555111, quoting incident number 2276 of 26th June.