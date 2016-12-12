Digger rammed into shop front in Kirkcaldy

A mechanical digger has been crashed into the front of the Co-op next to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The early morning incident is being investigated by Police Scotland.

Mechanical digger crashed in to side of Co-op, Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

They were alerted around 2.45 a.m. with reports the large machine – a six-tonne swivel dumper – had been embedded in the wall of the Co-op at Lauder Road, just next to one of the entrances to the hospital.

The damage caused was clearly visible, and the area remains cordoned off.

Speculation has suggested it may have been a bungled bid to steal the cash machine from the premises.

The truck was stolen from business premises in nearby Hayfield Industrial Estate.

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley of Kirkcaldy CID said: “The premises will remain closed while we conduct our investigations at the scene and a full assessment of the damage to the building will need to be carried out.

“I’d urge anyone who may have been in the area of Hayfield Industrial Estate or Lauder Road in the early hours of the morning to get in touch.

“If you saw any suspicious behaviour or may have witnessed the truck travelling between these two locations, then please come forward.”