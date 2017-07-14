Dismay as vandals strike again at Fife beauty spot

Vandals have once again struck at a Fife beauty spot destroying bird boxes and feeders and damaging a wildlife garden area.

The damage is thought to have been caused on Wednesday evening (July 12) in Riverside Park in Glenrothes. and volunteers are now calling on anyone who may have the incident or anyone acting suspiciously to contact the police.

“I am so sad and angry, bird and squirrel feeders pulled off trees and plants trampled on,” said Pam Hortin, from the Friends of Riverside Park volunteer group.

The park was subject to a spate of vandalism attack, in 2015 and 2016 and volunteers calling on the members of the public using the park area to remain vigilant and report any further incidents in a bid to deter further damage.