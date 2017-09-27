Drug dealer caught behind shopping centre

A Glenrothes man with a violent past was caught drug dealing behind a busy shopping centre after a tip-off.

John McCoo (40) of Bighty Avenue, appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on March 2 at Acorn Court and at his home, he was concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, diamorphine.

Depute fiscal Sarah Lumsden told the court that police officers were on foot patrol at 1.50pm at the Kingdom Shopping Centre when members of the public approached them.

The officers were told someone was drug dealing behind the shopping centre.

“The police approached the accused and he appeared agitated. He was detained and searched,” said the depute.

When the police found he was in possession of a bag containing drugs he said, “That’s a good amount.”

He told police he also had heroin in his home and when that was recovered, the total amount of heroin had a street value of between £1000 and £4000, said the depute.

The court heard McCoo was currently serving a jail sentence. He had been given early release from his current term but was later sent back to prison.

Sheriff Charles MacNair remitted the case to the High Court for consideration and McCoo will return to court in Dunfermline for sentencing on November 7.

In 2011, McCoo was jailed for five years and three months at the High Court in Edinburgh for attempted murder.

He stabbed a friend in the neck in Glasgow in a bizarre row after being accused of not waving to him. McCoo was also ordered to be supervised for three years after his release.