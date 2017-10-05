Drugs gang member jailed

A member of a drugs gang dealing in cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis resin has been jailed for nearly three years.

Andrew McIntyre (35) from Glenrothes, who appeared at the High Court in Glasgow yesterday (Wednesday), was snared as part of an undercover police operation.

Accomplice Martyn Edwards (30) of Cumbernauld, who had been released days earlier from HMP Addiewell, was jailed for seven years.

Craig McAllister (31) from Cumbernauld, was also jailed for three years and four months respectively.

Prosecutor Jim Keegan QC told the court: “Police discovered that the accused Edwards was renting two premises that they suspected he was using to further drug supplying activities.”

“These were a garage at 82 Clouden Road, Cumbernauld, which was being used to store drugs and shop premises Ruby Roo’s at 65 Main Street, Cumbernauld.

“When police searched the garage they found a five foot industrial press, sieves, blenders and mixing agents and 17 blocks of cannabis resin.

In the shop premises the officers discovered blenders with traces of cocaine and a bag containing cocaine and benzocaine and a number of blocks of cannabis resin.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that the drugs seized had a potential street value of £162, 283.

Mr Keegan said: “At the time of the offences Mr Edwards was on a home curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am each day.

“There was a police surveillance operation and the subject of this initially was Craig McAllister, but as the inquiry progressed it focussed more on Martyn Edwards.”

The court heard that McAllister was seen arriving at the garage on April 12, 2016 and McIntyre was seen entering the shop.

McIntyre’s DNA and fingerprints were found on a Tesco bag which contained amphetamine.

Paraphernalia recovered from the garage and shop was examined had Edwards and McAllister fingerprints on them.

McIntyre admitted being concerned in the supply of amphetamine and McAllister pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Edwards pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supplying of all three drugs.

All the offences were committed in April 2016.

Judge Bill Dunlop QC told Edwards: “The evidence in this case does not indicate that this was a casual flirtation with the drugs scene.

“It was serious, sophisticated and almost industrial.”