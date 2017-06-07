Drunk woman attacked partner with glass bottle as he slept

A couple’s drinking session ended in a Kirkcaldy man having a bottle smashed over his head by his partner as he slept.

The woman then attacked her partner with the broken glass injuring him further.

Linda Kerr (53), appeared from custody Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

She admitted that on April 3 at Forth View, Kirkcaldy, she assaulted Martin Cech, her then partner, repeatedly struck him on the head with a glass bottle, causing it to smash then repeatedly, struck him on the body with a piece of the broken glass to his injury.

Claire Bremner, depute fiscal, told the court that the couple lived next door to each other in a block of flats and had been in a relationship for two years.

On the day of the assault, the two of them had finished off a six litre bottle of cider in her home before Cech went out for more alcohol.

They continued drinking in the bedroom of her home and by around 8pm the complainer was feeling drowsy and fell asleep on the bed.

“He was woken up by a glass bottle being smashed over his head. He jumped to his feet and the accused continue to try to harm him with the broken bottle,” said the depute.

“He was struck on the left arm.”

Kerr was shouting: “F*** you, you creep” at her partner who was trying to keep her away from him.

Kerr was detained the next day and told police she could recall little about the incident as she had been drunk.

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports and Kerr will remain in custody until she is sentenced on 28th June.