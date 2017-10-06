Duo arrested after 12-hour theft spree

Police have charged two men in connection with theft and housebreaking following a series of crimes committed across Fife.

As a result of inquiries carried out as part of Operation Principle, two men, both age 38-years old, were arrested in connection with 12 offences including housebreaking and theft.

The pair were due to appear in court on Friday, October 6.

The incidents took place between 9pm on Tuesday, October 3 and 9am on Wednesday, October 4 in the Ceres, Cupar, Leven and Kennoway areas.

Officers from Levenmouth CID conducted extensive enquiries with vital information being provided by the local community.

Detective Inspector Graham Fenton of Levenmouth CID said: “Tackling crimes of dishonesty remains a priority for officers in Fife and local communities can be reassured that we will do everything possible to trace those involved.

“Local policing teams are happy provide a range of crime prevention advice to the public via 101, or alternatively visit our website www.scotland.police.uk.

“Detectives would like to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation.”