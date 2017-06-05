Emergency crews tackle fire at former police station

Fire fighters were called out to tackle a fire at a former Fife police station building on Sunday evening.

In all three Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances from Glenrothes and Methil attended the blaze at Napier Road in Glenrothes at around 6pm.

It’s understood seats within the bulding were alight. The fire was brought under control and situation returned to normal within an hour.

Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire at the former police station, which has been empty and boarded up since local officers relocated to the former Fife Constabulary headquarters in September 2015.

Fife Council are currently in negotiation to purchase the building with the land earmarked for possible extra parking for employees at the nearby Fife House.