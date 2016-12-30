Ex Fife head banned after being caught over the limit

A former head teacher has been banned after being caught driving while four-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit.

Linda Birtwistle (59), ex-head of Canongate Primary in St Andrews, was seen crossing the Tay Road Bridge “extremely slowly” before mounting a grass verge and crossing the road on the afternoon of December 4.

She claimed she’d been drinking the previous night and hadn’t realised she’d still be over the limit.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Birtwhistle was banned for 12 months and fined £400 after it heard motorists spotted Birtwistle driving through Fife, over the Tay Road Bridge and into Dundee.

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair said: “At 1.55pm other motorists saw the accused driving extremely slowly.At one point her vehicle mounted a grass verge and crossed to the other side of the road before returning to the proper side.