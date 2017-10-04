Ex-Flyers legend faces jail after road fatality

Fife Flyers legend, Karry Biette, is facing jail after a road crash left one person dead.

The former team leader and fans’ favourite, was sentenced last month after a road fatality in 2015.

Karry Biette, Fife Flyers, 2001 Findus Cup final (Pic: Bill Dickman)

He faces two years in jail in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

According to the Estevan Mercury newspaper, reports at the time stated he was the driver of a car which left the road and struck a tree, killing one passenger, a 53-year old man, and seriously injuring another. No other vehicle was involved.

The incident happened in October 2015.

Biette faced a number of charges relating to the fatality.

Karry Biette, Fife Flyers (Pic: Peter Jones)

He admitted one charge of dangerous driving causing death and one of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The 44-year old former ice hockey star was a huge favourite with fans during his time in Fife and all his UK clubs.

Biette first came to the UK to play with Swindon Ice Lords, and was part of that team which defeated Flyers in the 1995 British championship finals at what was then known as the Nynex Arena in Manchester.

He moved to Ayr Scottish Eagles and then Guildford Flames in 1999 before signing for Flyers in 2001 where he quickly became a key part of Mark Morrison’s decorated team.

His greatest hour came in 2001 when he scored a stunning hat-trick in the Findus Cup final to inspire Fife to a memorable trophy success against Coventry Blaze at the National Ice Centre in Nottingham.

Coach Morrison hailed him as ‘‘the cornerstone of this club.’’

Biette last returned to Fife to be part of the club’s 75th anniversary celebrations four years ago.