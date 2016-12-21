Ex-Raith star sacked as cop over cocaine abuse

Raith Rovers’ Coca-Cola Cup star Julian Broddle has been sacked from his job as a police officer after being tested positive for cocaine while on duty.

The 52-year old was dismissed at a South Yorkshire Police hearing on Tuesday. He did not attend.

It came after PC Broddle attended at the Professional Standards Department in Sheffield to provide a sample of urine as part of a random drug test.

The sample was sent for analysis and Alere Toxicology informed South Yorkshire Police that he tested positively for a Class A drug, namely cocaine.

The hearing was told the test, together with a urine sample, provided ‘irrefutable evidence’ of cocaine use within the past few days.

Broddle was arrested and provided a further hair sample which showed a ‘medium concentration level’ of cocaine.

He did not attend, but was represented by the Police Federation.

Their spokesman said Broddle was ‘’eminently embarrassed by his current situation and the circumstances of his breach’’

Through his representative, Broddle offered a personal apology to his colleagues.

He said: “PC Broddle accepts he has let down and embarrassed South Yorkshire Police, his colleagues and himself.”

Chief constable Stephen Watson said the severity of the breach of trust meant there was no option but to dismiss him immediately.

Broddle was decorated for his bravery during his career as a police officer of 18 years.

As a footballer he played with clubs in England and Scotland, and is remembered for being part of Raith Rovers’ cup winning team of 1994.