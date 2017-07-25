Fake £20 notes found in Fife

Businesses in Fife are being warned to be extra vigilant after the discovery of counterfeit notes.

Police Scotland says a number of counterfeit £20 Clydesdale Bank notes have been presented at retail premises in West Fife.

Officers are carrying out various lines of inquiry in an effort to trace those responsible and have appealed from help from the public.

Community Sergeant Gordon Hood said: “We advise local businesses to ensure staff check all notes when taking payment.

“It is worthwhile for commercial premises to invest in detector lights or pens if not already done so. These relatively inexpensive products can quickly determine whether or not a note is genuine.

“Also, it is a common approach taken by criminals, to pay for a small value items with a high denomination note and as such I urge businesses to be aware of this.”

Anyone who comes across a suspect note is advised in the first instance to report this to police on 101 or anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.