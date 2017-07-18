Family at centre of Bryant search say their lives have been violated

The family whose house was at the centre of a 33-day forensic police search for missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant, say their lives have been ruined,

Police handed back the keys to the McAllister family home at Barnton Place in Glenrothes earlier today, leaving them to pick up the pieces.

Elizabeth McAllister in the hallway where police forensic officers removed laminate flooring. (Pic George McLuskie).

No charges have been made despite the prolonged police activity at the property, investigating officers first entered on June 16.

“They dropped the keys in my hand and asked if they had finally finished the left us with a parting shot of ‘read about it on the newspapers,” Mr McAllister Snr said.

“It’s not the way anyone should be treated,” he added.

“It is a house, a box, but it’s no longer our home. Every part of it is now violated as far as we are concerned.

The food the family were cooking when police swooped on the house 33-days ago remains in the kitchen. (Pic Neil Henderson FFP).

“We’ve been happy here for nearly six years and now that has been ruined.

“We will never be able to get back to where we were before this all started,

“I’ve already made my mind up that we’ll move away and try and start again.”

Officers had removed laminate flooring from the hallway, lifted carpets, and the house is littered with what remains of where forensic officers have dusted for finger prints.

The family found pots left in the kitchen sink when they left the house 33-days ago, remained untouched. (Pic Neil Henderson FFP).

A number of skirting boards throughout the house have also been removed.

A sink full of dirty dishes and food, that was being cooked when the police swooped on the property, remains untouched in the kitchen.

“We said all along that there was nothing to find and we have been vindicated.

“However the fact that we have been subjected to this month-long nightmare, suggests to some that we are guilty and we now fear there will be reprisals,” added Mr McAllister Snr.

Laminate flooring and skirting boards were removed by forensic officers in the hallway of the Barnton Place property. (Pic Neil Henderson FFP).

The family say they are relived that they have finally gained access to their home, but remain deeply frustrated and angry of the way the search has been handled.

“We want answers from the police and an apology, we’ve had nothing, not even an explanation from them in four weeks,” Mr McAllister claimed.

In a brief statement, police investigating the disappearance of Allan Bryant, who has not been seen since leaving a nightclub in the town in the early hours of November 3, 2013, say they remain committed to finding ther missing Glenrothes man.

Detective Inspector Stuart Wilson of the Major Investigation Team added “Our search at Barnton Place has now concluded and no further inquiries will be conducted as a result of this activity.

“The property has now been returned to the owners. The Bryant family have been informed of this development and our officers are continuing to engage with them.”