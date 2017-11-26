Fears for missing man last seen in Fife

Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing man whose belongings were found in near the Forth Road Bridge.

Xingshuai Hu from China boarded a train from Edinburgh Waverly Train Station at around 10.35pm on Friday, November 24, and arrived at North Queensferry Train Station around 11pm the same evening.

Since then the 23-year-old has not been seen or heard from and concern is growing for his welfare.

Some of Xingshuai's personal belongings were found near the Forth Road Bridge and inquiries are being conducted in this area, as well as across Edinburgh and Fife to locate him.

Anyone who knows Xingshuai's current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

He is described as being Chinese, 5ft 7ins tall with an average build, black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what clothing he may be wearing.

Inspector Steven Stewart said: "We want to trace Xingshuai as soon as possible to ensure he's alright and anyone with information should contact police immediately.

"In addition, we would also urge Xingshuai to get in touch and let us know he's safe and well."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident 407.