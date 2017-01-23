Fence destroyed after vandals target church

Heartless vandals have struck at a Glenrothes church destroying a fence on its grounds as well as a nearby bus shelter.

The incident happened around 10pm on Tuesday, January 17 at St Paul’s & St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Warout Road in Glenrothes.

The damage to fencing has left church goers dismayed and been described as “senseless” by St Paul’ s priest Father Gerry Hand.

“It’s very disappointing to see any sort vandalism whether here or elsewhere it’s senseless and completely unnecessary,” said Father Hand.

“I understand the bus shelter adjacent to the church, which has been targeted before, also had windows and shutters smashed the same evening.”

Police in Glenrothes have confirmed a incident has been reported and have called upon anyone with information to contact them on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.