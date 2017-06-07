Fife community blighted by repeated flytipping menace

Irresponsible flytippers using Thornton as a dumping ground for domestic and builders waste must be stopped, say the town’s councillors.

A secluded lane leading to Heatherywood camp site on the edge of the town has been repeatedly blighted with flytipping in recent days, with everything from old beds and car tyres to builders rubble and broken paving slabs, having been dumped in laybys under the cover of darkness.

Councillors Derek Noble and Ross Vettraino have condemned those responsible for the acts of flytipping.

Now a vandalised caravan, which has even be discarded in the area been the final straw for Fife Council’s environmental officer who have been left to clear up the mess.

Dawn Jamieson, Safer Communities team manager, has called on the public to remain vigilant and report any instances of flytipping that they see in the area.

She said: “Unfortunately, the Heatherywood area has been consistently targeted.

“This is resulting in a significant blight on our local countryside. What’s more, flytipping can have a significant detrimental impact on peoples’ quality of life.

Builders rubble dumped by the roadside.

“We’re raising awareness of the impact of flytipping, and talking to community groups to prevent fly tipping generally, and want more people to report incidents of that we can further clamp down on activity.

Furthermore, she said cleaning up sites like these cost Fife Council – and ultimately the local tax payers – thousands of pounds each year.

“We work hard to find those who are responsible for this type of illegal dumping and we are grateful for any help from the public,” she added.

“If we can ascertain who is responsible, then they will be issued with a fixed penalty of £200 and will also be recharged for clean-up costs.”

An abandoned vandalised caravan.

The latest incidents have been condemned by the town’s councillors .

“It irresponsible has a huge detrimental effect the environment, community moral and also on Fife Council resources as they are left to clear it up,” said Cllr Derek Noble.

Cllr Ross Vettraino said the recently introduced commercial waste charges imposed on firms using municipal waste disposal site had further impacted on the problem.

“We are seeing people come from as far away as Edinburgh to offload waste, by now because of the excess charges those not wanting to pay are using lanes such as this one to dump their rubbish,” he said. “We need come down hard on those caught.”